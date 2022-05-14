Jan Blachowicz aiming for a title shot with a decisive victory over Aleksandar Rakic: “It’ll be a very tough, short fight”

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz expects to be fighting for gold again soon.

The Polish fighter has been out of the octagon since UFC 267 in October 2021. Blachowicz was submitted by Glover Teixeira at the event, losing his UFC gold in the process. The defeat was his first since 2018, a knockout loss to Thiago Santos.

Blachowicz is now set to return this weekend at UFC Vegas 54 against Aleksandar Rakic. Ahead of the bout, the former champion has stated that he expects to be fighting for gold again soon. The 39-year-old discussed his future in an interview with UFC Unfiltered.

The former light-heavyweight champion stated that he expects the winner of this weekend’s headliner to receive a title shot. The light-heavyweight strap is on the line next month, as Glover Teixeira defends against Jiri Prochazka. Blachowicz also gave his thoughts on the UFC 275 headliner as well.

“I’m excited, I’m a fan of the sport, so I am excited. For me, it’s 50-50. If Glover takes him down, he will win the fight for sure. But Jiri is a crazy fighter, in a good way. You don’t know what he’s going to do, but it’s good for him and it’s working very good. We will see. If Glover fights strong like he did with me, he will defend the belt.”

Jan Blachowicz continued, “I hope so, for me it’s the right way [to get a title shot]. I’m number one, Rakic is number three, so who else? Me or him? Of course, me, is going to be next for the title fight. For the winner of [Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka]. I think my style and Rakic’s it’s not going to be boring and close fight. It’s going to be a very tough, and short fight.”

What do you think about Jan Blachowicz’s comments? Do you think he defeats Aleksandar Rakic this Saturday?

