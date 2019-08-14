UFC 241 | Nate Diaz shows off impressive physique ahead of Anthony Pettis fight

Nate Diaz will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon in the co-main event of Saturday’s UFC 241 event where he will square off with Anthony Pettis in a welterweight bout.

The former UFC lightweight title challenger, Diaz, has not competed since suffering a controversial majority decision loss to Conor McGregor in their rematch at UFC 202 in August of 2016.

With that being said, Nate Diaz always keeps himself in phenomenal condition, which is proven in the recent photos showcased below courtesy of his official Instagram page.

As expected, @NateDiaz209 looks to be in phenomenal shape ahead of #UFC241 pic.twitter.com/c8nw7zZ4fg — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) August 14, 2019

The Stockton native, Nate Diaz, now meets former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis (22-8 MMA).

‘Showtime’ made his welterweight debut at March’s UFC Nashville event, where he scored a sensational second-round knockout victory over former division title challenger Stephen Thompson.

Victories have proven hard to come by for Pettis in recent years. Since losing his lightweight title to Rafael dos Anjos in March of 2015, ‘Showtime’ has since gone just 4-5.

Meanwhile, Nate Diaz has gone 6-4 over his past ten Octagon appearances. During that stretch ‘The Stockton Slugger’ has scored victories over Takanori Gomi, Jim Miller, Gray Maynard, Michael Johnson and of course the aforementioned Conor McGregor.

If Diaz can prove victorious against Pettis on Saturday night in Anaheim, many believe it will set up a third and final fight with his bitter rival ‘Mystic Mac’.

UFC 241 is headlined by a heavyweight title fight rematch featuring current champ Daniel Cormier putting his title on the line against former title holder Stipe Miocic.

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Anthony Pettis squares off with Nate Diaz in the co-main event of UFC 241 this Saturday night on pay-per-view?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 14, 2019