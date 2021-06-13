Drew Dober reacts after “Fight of the Night” defeat to Brad Riddell at UFC 263

UFC lightweight contender Drew Dober reacted after his “Fight of the Night” defeat to Brad Riddell on the preliminary card at UFC 263.

Dober and Riddell went to war in the most exciting fight of the night at UFC 263, a match that saw both men stand and bang for 15 minutes with each other and win $50,000 each for “Fight of the Night” for putting on a show for the fans. For Dober, it was a disappointing loss against a talented, albeit unranked opponent in Riddell. Following the fight, Dober took to his social media to react to the loss to Riddell and thank the fans for all of their support.

I am grateful for the opportunity to put a show on for the fans. Grateful for the chance to compete against the world’s best. It wasn’t my night so hats off to my opponent. Gotta watch the film and make some changes. Thank you everyone for the love and support

Dober entered this fight as the No. 13 ranked lightweight in the UFC, but after losing back-to-back fights to Riddell and to Islam Makhachev in his last outing, it’s possible that he will be bounced from the rankings, with Riddell taking his place in the top-15. Still, Dober showed in the fight that he’s still a very good fighter at 155lbs and made it super close on the judges’ scorecards. After winning the first round of the fight, Dober began to tire as the fight went on and Riddell was able to mix in takedowns in order to steal the decision. Either way, it was a heck of a fight between two men who love putting on a show for the fans.

