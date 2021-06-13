Nate Diaz wants to fight again in three or four months following loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263

UFC fan favorite Nate Diaz wants to fight again in three or four months following his unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263.

Diaz dropped a hard-fought decision to Edwards in a five-round fight at UFC 263. After clearly losing the first four rounds of the fight, Diaz nearly made a comeback late in the fifth round when he rocked Edwards in the final minute of the bout, but ultimately, he came up short and lost 49-46 unanimously on all three judges’ scorecards. But while he didn’t get his hand raised against Edwards, Diaz is hoping to get back into the Octagon soon.

Speaking to reporters following UFC 263, Diaz said that he wants to return to the cage this fall, admitting he felt “unmotivated” for Edwards after the fight was pushed back a month.

“I want to fight in three or four months. I’m ready to hop back in there. If I was unscathed, I’ll be back next week. I was just unmotivated to train anymore ‘cause I already put in all the hard work for the last fight in Texas where it was supposed to be. And now I had to linger on for another f*cking month,” Diaz said (via Milan Ordonez of BloodyElbow).

“I got cut in training, that’s why we had to push the fight back. And I kinda lost all motivation to train and work out hard and all that. So I kinda just lingered around for a month, getting ready for war like that. At the end of the day, I felt like he won or whatever, but I feel like I’m the better fighter, still, regardless. I feel like the peak of the fight is what matters in the fight, anyway,” continued Diaz. “I just kinda winged it. I was just kinda walking through that fight, trying to get to the next point in this whole game. I didn’t feel like I was ever really in any danger. Of course, I got cut and that f*cking sucks. But like I said, I was unmotivated in training and I just trying to not use any energy anywhere. I was just cruise controlling.”

