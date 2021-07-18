Drakkar Klose trashes Jeremy Stephens following his fifth straight loss at UFC Vegas 31

UFC lightweight Drakkar Klose trashed his former rival Jeremy Stephens following his fifth straight loss at UFC Vegas 31.

Stephens was submitted in the first round by Mateusz Gamrot when he was taken down to the mat and tapped out with a kimura. For Stephens, this was his fifth straight loss in the UFC. With a No Contest mixed in the losing skid, Stephens is officially on a six-fight winless skid. It’s a bad look for a fighter who has been a mainstay of the UFC roster for nearly the past 15 years, and for the first time in his UFC career it seems like there is a chance that Stephens could be at risk of losing his job, and Klose made sure that he knows just that.

Taking to his social media following Stephens’ loss to Gamrot, Klose ripped his former rival for his losing skid. Remember, Stephens and Klose were supposed to fight earlier this year until Stephens pushed Klose at the weigh-ins which resulted in an injury to Klose.

So “savage” the only fight @LiLHeathenMMA “won” in 3 years was against a man with his hands behind his back at weigh-ins. #UFCVegas31 @ufc — Drakkar Klose (@drakkarklose) July 18, 2021

Klose is clearly not happy with Stephens still and he likely would like to get his hands on his rival when it’s all said and done. With Stephens on such a bad losing skid right now, there is certainly the chance the UFC could end up releasing him from his deal as it appears as though he is on a significant decline in his career. But before that happens, perhaps it’s time that we finally see Klose and Stephens throw down inside the Octagon, and if this fight does get re-booked, hopefully, no funny business happens at the weigh-ins.

Do you still want to see Drakkar Klose and Jeremy Stephens throw down sometime?