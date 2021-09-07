Donald Trump to serve as host and commentator for Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort

Former United States President, Donald Trump will serve as a host and commentator for Saturday’s Triller Fight Club event featuring Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort.

Trump has been involved with combat sports for years as he is often at UFC events and is close friends with Dana White. However, he is taking over boxing as Fite TV announced Trump will serve as a host and commentator for Holyfield vs. Belfort on Saturday in Florida.

“I love great fighters and great fights. I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event,” Trump said in a press release.

The news surprised many as Donald Trump has never commentated a boxing event before. The event also takes place on Saturday so it is short notice for it to be announced and promoted. However, there is no question people will be intrigued to tune into the event to listen to Trump call the fight and hear his thoughts.

Of course, the main event of the card sees Evander Holyfield make his return to the ring against Vitor Belfort. Holyfield has not boxed since May of 2011 where he beat Brian Nielsen by TKO. In his career, he holds notable wins over Mike Tyson, twice, John Ruiz, George Foreman, and Buster Douglas among others. Belfort, meanwhile, is 1-0 as a pro boxer, the fight happening in 2006 but he has not competed in MMA since 2018 where he suffered a KO loss to Lyoto Machida. He’s also a former UFC champion with notable wins over Michael Bisping, Luke Rockhold, Rumble Johnson, and Dan Henderson.

Triller Fight Club Legends 2 which Donald Trump will host, goes down on Saturday night at the from the Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida live on pay-per-view. Anderson Silva is also set to box Tito Ortiz in the co-main event.

What do you make of Donald Trump serving as a host and commentator for Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort?