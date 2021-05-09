Donald Cerrone reacts following TKO loss to Alex Morono: “How I feel and how I perform are two different things”

Donald Cerrone was hoping to earn his first win since May of 2019 when he squared off with Alex Morono in a welterweight contest at UFC Vegas 26.

Morono (19-7 MMA) had taken the fight on short-notice, this after Cerrone’s originally scheduled opponent Diego Sanchez was handed his walking papers from the promotion just weeks prior to the event.

‘Cowboy’ had fought to a majority draw with Niko Price in his most previous Octagon appearance this past September.

Meanwhile, Alex Morono was returning to action for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Anthony Pettis this past December. Prior to that setback, ‘The Great White’ had outpointed Rhys Mckee at UFC Vegas 14 in November of 2020.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 26 co-main event did not make it out of the first round. Alex Morono was able to rock Donald Cerrone with a right hand in the early moments of the contest and then forced the referee to step in and stop the bout after landing a flurry of punches.

With the loss, ‘Cowboy’ drops to 0-5-1 over his past six Octagon appearances. His most recent win at UFC Fight Night 151, where earned a unanimous decision victory over Al Iaquinta.

Donald Cerrone spoke with ESPN shortly following tonight’s setback where he was asked if it was time to retire.

"Don't know what to answer you on, 'Is it that time [to retire]?' I don't know. I don't feel like it, but how I feel and how I perform are two different things, you know?"

Donald Cerrone spoke with ESPN shortly following tonight's setback where he was asked if it was time to retire.

“Heartbroken, yea for sure.” Cerrone said when asked how he was feeling physically. “I don’t know man, I don’t know what to answer you on is that time (to retire). I don’t know, I don’t feel like it. But how I feel and how I perform are two different things. You know? It sucks. Who knows. I want to go back to 155 (pounds). These boys at 170 hit hard, they are big boys. But like I said, no excuses man. The kid came in and was ready.”

