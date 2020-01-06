Donald Cerrone: I am ‘absolutely’ a ‘better mixed martial artist’ than Conor McGregor

Donald Cerrone is just weeks out from a blockbuster UFC 246 welterweight showdown against former two-division UFC champ Conor McGregor, inarguably the biggest star in the sport’s history.

Heading into this matchup, Cerrone is widely considered the underdog. So much so that UFC President Dana White has accused fans of failing to give “Cowboy” the respect he deserves.

“The level of disrespect shown to Cowboy through this whole thing. Apparently, people forgot that, Cowboy’s lost two in a row, Cowboy’s lost two in a row before and come back and gone on unbelievable runs. Let’s not count Cowboy out,” White told ESPN recently.

While Cerrone is being counted out by many fans, he’s confident that he is a better mixed martial artist, all around, than McGregor.

“Do I feel like a better mixed martial artist? Absolutely,” Cerrone told MMA Fighting. “I feel like I’ve been in the trenches. I’ve been in the big fights. I’ve walked this path many, many times.

“This is my 51st MMA fight coming out of that tunnel. Literally, I’ve done it more than anybody.”

As Cerrone suggests, he’s one of the most experienced fighters in the UFC. That’s due in large part to the frenetic fight schedule he keeps. Over the course of his UFC career, Cerrone has become known for his willingness to fight pretty much anybody at any time, and as one of the baddest motherf**kers in the sport. From the sounds of it, he’s quite proud of that reputation.

“One day, I’m going to sit back with my little boy and say. ‘Your daddy, he was one bad motherf*cker, boy,’” Cerrone told MMA Fighting. “He’ll be there screaming and hollering front row at UFC 246.”

UFC 246 goes down on January 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Do you think Donald Cerrone can spring the upset against Conor McGregor in the main event?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/6/2020.