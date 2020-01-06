ONE Championship lays out plans for busy 2020

Singapore-based martial arts organization ONE Championship had a big year in 2019, and is plotting even bigger things in 2020.

On Sunday night, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong took to social media to lay out plans for a hectic 2020 calendar, featuring 50 shows across ONE properties including the main ONE Championship MMA brand, feeder shows ONE Warrior Series and ONE Hero Series, and its newly launched e-sports arm, ONE Esports.

“I am thrilled to announce that ONE Championship will produce a record high 50 events in 2020 (vs. our prior record of 42 events in 2019) across our key properties: ONE Championship, ONE Super Series, ONE Hero Series, ONE Warrior Series, and ONE Esports,” Sityodtong wrote.

According to a Monday press release, ONE Championship is also plotting a debut in the United States in 2020.

ONE Championship’s first event of 2020, ONE: A New Tomorrow, goes down this Friday at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The main event features a compelling rematch between ONE flyweight Muay Thai champ Rodtang Jitmuangnon and the former champ Jonathan Haggerty. Rodtang, who is regarded as one of the most entertaining fighters in combat sports, won the pair’s first battle with a competitive decision. The card will also feature appearances from fighters like Stamp Fairtex, Thanh Le, Muangthai P.K. Saenchaimuaythaigym, and Liam Harrison.

In 2019, ONE Championship hosted a long list of exciting events, including a trio of blockbuster cards in Tokyo, Japan, which featured talent like Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, Eddie Alvarez, Angela Lee, Xiong Jing Nan, Bibiano Fernandes, Aung La N Sang, Brandon Vera, and Shinya Aoki. The promotion also signed a number of high-profile free agents, such as Vitor Belfort and Sage Northcutt.

What do you think the year 2020 holds for the Singapore-based organization?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/6/2020.