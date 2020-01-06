Islam Makhachev continues to call out Kevin Lee

Islam Makhachev has his sights set on his next opponent and won’t back down. The Dagestani fighter took to Twitter to try and force Dana White’s hand and organize a matchup against Kevin Lee.

Makhachev has tallied 7 wins and only 1 professional loss since making his UFC debut in 2015. Alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov and Zabit Magomedsharipov, the accomplished fighter is regarded amongst the best fighters to come out of Russia.

Lee returned to top form in his last fight at UFC 244 in November 2019. The “Motown Phenom” collided with lightweight contender Gregor Gillespie. Lee utilized a left head kick to achieve a stunning first-round knockout and destroy his opponent’s undefeated record. After the fight, he announced his plans to take on Islam Makhachev in the fighter’s home country. He later announced to Helen Yee that he was offered to fight the lightweight at UFC 249 in April 2020 and that he’s not sure what’s causing the hold-up.

Makhachev Later clarified on Twitter that he never received a contract.

“Never been offered Kevin Lee fight. Just send me the contract,” he said, tagging UFC boss Dana White and matchmaker Sean Selby.

With no updates on a potential matchup, the Russian fighter is back at it again. Yesterday, he posted a picture of himself next to Kevin Lee on Twitter with the caption: “Please make this fight happen.” He also tagged, Sean Selby, Dana White and his manager, Ali Abdelaziz.

Somebody please make this fight happen 👊 pic.twitter.com/LdH0OLng9C — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) January 5, 2020

Despite Lee’s claims that there is a hold-up, Makhachev’s recent Twitter post proves he is keen to get things moving.

UFC 249 presents the prime opportunity for the top-ranked contenders to battle it out in the Octagon. The fight card is headlined by undefeated Dagestani fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, who will defend his lightweight title against Tony Ferguson.

Would you like to see Nurmagomedov and Makhachev put their skills to the test on the same fight night?

