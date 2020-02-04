Dominick Reyes sees two key weaknesses in Jon Jones

At UFC 247, which goes down this Saturday in Houston, Texas, Dominick Reyes will attempt to do what so many others have failed to do: defeat UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

While Reyes will enter this fight as a significant underdog, he’s brimming with confidence, and believes Jones has two key weaknesses that he might be able to expose.

First and foremost, Reyes believes Jones has an ego problem. Secondly, he believes the light heavyweight champion is “very hittable.”

“Jones’ weakness is himself, his own ego, as well as being very hittable, ” Reyes said on the first episode of UFC Embedded for UFC 247.

“I’ll show you how hittable he really is,” Reyes added, foreshadowing the punishment he believes is in store for Jones. “Let’s do this. May the best man win.”

Dominick Reyes will enter the cage at UFC 247 with a flawless, 12-0 record, including six straight wins since joining the UFC roster. Highlight of his time in the UFC include victories over top talents in Jared Cannonier, Ovince Saint Preux, Volkan Oezdemir, and most recently, former UFC middleweight champ Chris Weidman.

Jones, on the other hand, will enter the cage with Reyes with recent wins over Thiago Santos, Anthony Smith and Alexander Gustafsson in the rear-view. Prior to those wins, he endured a lengthy hiatus due to a failed drug test. Jones has lost just once as a pro, and that loss came via controversial disqualification. Over the course of his illustrious career, he’s bested foes like Ryan Bader, Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Lyoto Machida, Rashad Evans, Chael Sonnen, Vitor Belfort, Alexander Gustafsson, Glover Teixeira, Daniel Cormier, and the men mentioned at the top of this paragraph.

Do you think Dominick Reyes can capitalize on Jon Jones’ weaknesses and capture the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 247 this weekend?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/4/2020.