Petr Yan interested in fighting TJ Dillashaw

UFC bantamweight contender Petr Yan says that he is interested in fighting former champion TJ Dillashaw when he returns from suspension in 2020.

Dillashaw, the former two-time UFC bantamweight champ, has been out since January 2019 due to testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. He is set to return in January 2020 from suspension and Yan says that he wants to fight him upon his return.

Check out what Yan told RT Sport about a fight against Dillashaw.

“I’ve been asked about it. People are saying it would be very interesting to see us fight, because we have similar styles, we’re both stand-up fighters, we both have hard shots and both look to finish fights as soon as possible,” Yan said.

“I’d be interested in this fight. Ever since I started my career I’ve watched his fights. I like him as a fighter, I think he’s a competitive fighter. So I’d be glad to fight him in the future. And I think it will happen. It’s just about one year and he’ll be back. He’s a big name, I think he’ll be back to the rankings when he comes back, so I think we’ll fight.”

Yan even said that despite Dillashaw testing positive for his last fight against Henry Cejudo at UFC on ESPN+ 1, the Russian is confident the American will be clean if and when they do fight.

“No, I don’t care,” Yan said of Dillashaw’s past drug tests.

“He’s been caught, and he’s not denying it. But as I said, I don’t really care. He’ll be tested more carefully. So on fight night he’ll be clean.”

Yan is currently without an opponent although a matchup against No. 1 contender Marlon Moraes has been bandied about. Coming off of a huge KO win over Urijah Faber at UFC 245, Yan is closing in on getting his chance to fight for the bantamweight title soon.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/4/2020.