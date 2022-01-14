Doctors demand Spotify put an end to “COVID lies” on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’

In an open letter to Spotify hundreds of medical experts have voiced their concerns over misinformation and ‘baseless conspiracy theories’ surrounding the COVID-19 Pandemic which have been put forth on Joe Rogans’ Podcasts.

The letter stated: “By allowing the propagation of false and societally harmful assertions Spotify is enabling its hosted media to damage public trust in scientific research and sow doubt in the credibility of data-driven guidance offered by medical professionals.”

Rogan, an American podcaster, has a massive platform which has in excess of 11 million followers per episode.

No stranger to hosting controversial guests, Joe Rogan invited virologist and self proclaimed “inventor of mRNA” Dr. Robert Malone to his show which aired on December 31/21.

Malone has been accused in the past of using mass media platforms like ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ to spread false information about the pandemic.

Malone has already been banned from Twitter just last week for ‘repeated violations’ of its COVID-19 misinformation policy. YouTube has a misinformation policy as well. Spotify does not and that is what has doctors demanding they “establish a clear and public policy to moderate misinformation on it’s platform”.

All that being said, it was Dana White, UFC President, who said “Thank you Dr. Joe Rogan!” for advice he provided after White’s family contracted the virus back in December.

Speaking with TMZ Sports about his & his families recovery from COVID-19 White praised Rogan:

“Joe Rogan is a brilliant guy and he talks to the most brilliant people out there. He studies, he does his homework on all this stuff and it is a FACT that this works.”

