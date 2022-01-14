Brendan Schaub goes to bat for Joe Rogan after Doctors call for Spotify to shutdown his podcast

Brendan Schaub, American podcast host, has come to his good friend Joe Rogans’ defense after medical experts call for Spotify to “establish a clear and public policy to moderate misinformation on its platform.”

The letter stated: “By allowing the propagation of false and societally harmful assertions Spotify is enabling its hosted media to damage public trust in scientific research and sow doubt in the credibility of data-driven guidance offered by medical professionals.”

Rogan in his December podcast ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ while hosting Dr. Robert Malone, self proclaimed “inventor of mRNA”, undermined the effectiveness of various vaccines and put forth conspiracy theories regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brendan Schaub, the host of ‘The Fighter and the Kid Podcast’, claims that Joe Rogan does not have an agenda like other big platforms such as Fox News or CNN:

“Its like you want to shut this doctor down, which (Anothony) Fauci (Chief Medical Advisor to the President) has done over and over again. But I don’t agree with him. He tries to get them cancelled. He’s notoriously known for that. But also with this it is like hold on, you want to cancel Rogan and this doctor because they don’t agree with what you’re saying? He is more qualified than you guys are… they don’t like that Rogan is this outliner who destroys all of them combined.” Schaub explained (h/t Sportskeeda). “So they’re trying to censor that… Joe doesn’t have an agenda. If you watch CNN or Fox, there’s an agenda, plan or narrative that they are pushing. Joe is not.”

