Dillon Danis gets roasted for revealing UFC aspirations following quick Misfits Boxing 22 win

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 5, 2025

Dillon Danis may want a UFC roster spot, but a well-known welterweight has obliterated the idea.

Dillon Danis Misfits Boxing 22 win

Danis is fresh off a 15-second submission finish over Warren Spencer at Misfits Boxing 22. This was the first MMA fight under the Misfits banner. After the victory, Danis told Jose Youngs of MMAFighting.com that he’s ready to take on anyone under the UFC banner.

“It could be anybody. I’ve been saying this,” Danis said. “It doesn’t matter who was out there tonight, it would have been the same thing. It could have been six seconds, it could have been 10 seconds. I’m on a different level and I’ve known that from the beginning. That’s the reason these guys don’t want to fight me. … They’re just scared to fight me.

“I want to get to the UFC, so they’re forced to fight me. Because I can beat every single one of these guys. Kevin Holland, all the guys in the Top 15, they’re all trash. I’m going to beat everybody’s ass.”

No. 10-ranked UFC welterweight Colby Covington caught wind of Danis’ post-fight comments. He is laughing off Danis’ chances of getting an opportunity with the top MMA promotion (h/t MMAJunkie).

“We are going to talk about ‘Dildo’ Danis,” Covington said his YouTube channel. “Even untrained bouncers can take down Dillon and have their way with him. He’s a bum. He’s always crying to get in the UFC. You f*cking suck, Dillon. You’re never getting in the UFC, so go get a real job, chump.”

Danis’ short outing against Spencer was his first pro MMA bout since 2019. “El Jefe” built a social media following and many questioned his fighting future given the lack of activity. He did have a boxing match with WWE superstar Logan Paul back in 2023 and was disqualified.

What’s next for Danis remains to be seen, but BJPenn.com will keep you posted.

