Patricio ‘Pitbull’ fuming after UFC Paris fight cancellation, opponent apologizes for weigh-in snafu

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire is not happy after his opponent failed to make weight for their now cancelled UFC Paris fight.

Freire was expected to share the Octagon with UFC debutant Losene Keita inside Accor Arena on Saturday. Keita missed weight by three pounds on weigh-in day. “Pitbull” opted to not go through with the bout. He blasted Keita in a video interview posted on the official X account of UFC (via MMAJunkie).

LUTA CANCELADA 🚨 O @PatricioPitbull explicou por que recusou a luta contra Losene Keita após o belga passar o limite da categoria na pesagem do #UFCParis. pic.twitter.com/gMGFVyeIEQ — UFC Brasil (@UFCBrasil) September 5, 2025

“I’m absolutely sure he didn’t try (to keep cutting weight). … It was 9 o’clock in the morning, He arrived at the commission, weighed himself, and instead of trying until 11 o’clock, which is the (time) limit, the guy went to eat banana puree, bro – baby food. Go f*ck yourself, man. So if you want to blame someone, blame my opponent.”

Freire also said that Keita had every advantage going into their fight and still didn’t make weight. Keita issued a statement on social media apologizing for being unable to meet the contracted weight limit.

For the first time in 25 fights, I failed to make weight, and it had to happen on my UFC debut… I wanted to continue and would have given everything to make weight, but my body didn’t want it. I sincerely apologize to all my fans. I will be back, like every time I fall in life pic.twitter.com/qvTTY4Y1kz — keitaplusser (@keita_losene) September 5, 2025

Many were looking forward to Freire vs. Keita as the sleeper fight of the UFC Paris card. It’s a disappointing situation for Keita, who had been entering Saturday’s event with some buzz. Keita made a name for himself with his Oktagon run. He captured the Oktagon MMA Lightweight Championship twice and once reigned as the promotion’s featherweight titleholder.

There is no word on what the response will be from the UFC brass.