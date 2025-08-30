Misfits 22 Results: Dillon Danis stops Warren Spencer in 15 seconds (Video)

By Chris Taylor - August 30, 2025

We have you covered for all of today’s Misfits 22 results, including the MMA light heavyweight title bout between Dillon Danis and Warren Spencer.

Dillon Danis, Misfits 22, Results, MMA

The contest will serve as the first-ever mixed martials arts bout on a Misfits fight card.

Danis (2-0 MMA) will be returning to his roots for the first time since scoring a submission win over Max Humphrey in June of 2019 at Bellator 222.

Meanwhile, Warren Spencer will be transitioning to MMA after a pair of Boxing bouts last year and a first-round victory over Muganzi Hakim this past April.

“I feel bad for the kid, he’s going to be in the hospital, he’s not going to be able to walk for about two or three years,” Danis said at Thursday’s press conference (via DAZN). “His knees are going to end up f**king ripped apart.”

Dillon Danis continued:

“I just feel bad for him, to be honest. I hope he pulls out because he’s going to be changed for the rest of his life and I don’t think he knows what he signed up for.”

Round one of this Misfits 22 light heavyweight title fight begins and Warren Spencer comes forward with a punch. Danis immediately forced the clinch and grabs hold of a guillotine choke. ‘El Jefe’ forced his opponent to the mat and the tap quickly follows. 15 seconds was all it took!

Official Misfits 22 Results: Dillon Danis def. Warren Spencer via submission (guillotine choke) at 0:15 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Danis fight next following his submission victory over Spencer this afternoon in Manchester?

Related

Aaron Pico

Former opponent explains how Aaron Pico “ends up being his own worst enemy”

Dylan Bowker - August 29, 2025
Bogdan Guskov, Ryan Spann, UFC Vegas 91, Results, UFC
UFC

Bogdan Guskov set to fight ex-Pereira and Ankalaev foe, per manager

Dylan Bowker - August 29, 2025

Bogdan Guskov has been putting together an impressive winning streak at 205 pounds and is reportedly preparing for arguably his toughest challenge yet. Pet Guskov’s manager, his next opponent will be against a former UFC light heavyweight champion who has fought inside the octagon against the likes of Alex Pereira as well as Magomed Ankalaev.

Aaron Pico knocked out at UFC 319
Ali Abdelaziz

Aaron Pico shelved until 2026 following brutal UFC 319 KO loss, says manager

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 29, 2025

Don’t expect Aaron Pico to return to the Octagon in 2025.

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili shares grim outlook for Umar Nurmagomedov if there's ever a rematch

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 29, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili thinks Umar Nurmagomedov would be in for a rude awakening if they meet again down the road.

Islam Makhachev
Jack Della Maddalena

Islam Makhachev has weaker chin than recent Jack Della Maddalena opponent, says coach

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 29, 2025

Islam Makhachev is an elite fighter, but can his chin withstand the striking of Jack Della Maddalena?

Darren Till, Luke Rockhold, Misfits boxing 22

Darren Till plans to demolish Luke Rockhold in boxing match

Harry Kettle - August 29, 2025
Modestas Bukauskas
Tom Aspinall

Modestas Bukauskas praises Tom Aspinall for recent UFC run of form

Harry Kettle - August 29, 2025

Modestas Bukauskas has praised Tom Aspinall for helping to turn his career around in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Paul Hughes
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Usman Nurmagomedov's manager calls Paul Hughes a "clown" ahead of rematch

Harry Kettle - August 29, 2025

Usman Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has hit out at his upcoming opponent Paul Hughes.

Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson reveals he feels "excellent" ahead of Salt Papi boxing match

Harry Kettle - August 29, 2025

Former UFC star Tony Ferguson has claimed that he feels great heading into his boxing match against Salt Papi.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues
ONE Championship

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues backs Austrian teammate ahead of ONE Fight Night 35: "Now her time has come"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 28, 2025

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues sees championship destiny in her training partner’s immediate future. The ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion believes Stella Hemetsberger possesses every quality needed to capture strawweight gold against elite opposition.