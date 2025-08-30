Misfits 22 Results: Dillon Danis stops Warren Spencer in 15 seconds (Video)

We have you covered for all of today’s Misfits 22 results, including the MMA light heavyweight title bout between Dillon Danis and Warren Spencer.

The contest will serve as the first-ever mixed martials arts bout on a Misfits fight card.

Danis (2-0 MMA) will be returning to his roots for the first time since scoring a submission win over Max Humphrey in June of 2019 at Bellator 222.

Meanwhile, Warren Spencer will be transitioning to MMA after a pair of Boxing bouts last year and a first-round victory over Muganzi Hakim this past April.

“I feel bad for the kid, he’s going to be in the hospital, he’s not going to be able to walk for about two or three years,” Danis said at Thursday’s press conference (via DAZN). “His knees are going to end up f**king ripped apart.”

Dillon Danis continued:

“I just feel bad for him, to be honest. I hope he pulls out because he’s going to be changed for the rest of his life and I don’t think he knows what he signed up for.”

Round one of this Misfits 22 light heavyweight title fight begins and Warren Spencer comes forward with a punch. Danis immediately forced the clinch and grabs hold of a guillotine choke. ‘El Jefe’ forced his opponent to the mat and the tap quickly follows. 15 seconds was all it took!

Official Misfits 22 Results: Dillon Danis def. Warren Spencer via submission (guillotine choke) at 0:15 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Danis fight next following his submission victory over Spencer this afternoon in Manchester?