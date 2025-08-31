Dillon Danis delivers clear message to Dana White and UFC following Misfits Boxing 22 win

Dillon Danis is pounding the table for a UFC run.

Danis participated in Misfits Boxing’s first MMA bout this past Saturday. He faced Warren Spencer in a fight that didn’t make it past 15 seconds. Spencer made a costly mistake by grappling with “El Jefe.” The jiu-jitsu specialist locked up a choke for the quick submission finish.

Speaking to Jose Youngs of MMAFighting.com, Danis made it clear to Dana White and the rest of the UFC brass that he wants in.

“It could be anybody. I’ve been saying this,” Danis said. “It doesn’t matter who was out there tonight, it would have been the same thing. It could have been six seconds, it could have been 10 seconds. I’m on a different level and I’ve known that from the beginning. That’s the reason these guys don’t want to fight me. … They’re just scared to fight me.

“I want to get to the UFC, so they’re forced to fight me. Because I can beat every single one of these guys. Kevin Holland, all the guys in the Top 15, they’re all trash. I’m going to beat everybody’s ass.”

This was Danis’ first pro MMA fight since June 2019. He did have an infamous boxing match with Logan Paul back in 2023, which ended in a disqualification loss.

Danis feels he can provide something that is currently missing from the UFC.

“They’re definitely watching,” Danis said. “Stop hiding your guys from me, because you know I’m going to beat them. I think the fans after this will be like, ‘I want to see him.’ I sold the fight. The UFC is so boring now. No one even cares. It’s dying down. I can bring the whole entertainment, the whole package.”

What’s next for Danis remains to be seen, but BJPenn.com will keep you posted with updates on “El Jefe’s” future.