Caio Borralho reveals that he’s fine with potentially fighting his friend Khamzat Chimaev

UFC star Caio Borralho has revealed how he feels about possibly taking on his friend Khamzat Chimaev for the UFC title.

Tomorrow night, Caio Borralho will take on Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of UFC Paris. The expectation is that if he’s able to pick up the win, and do so in impressive fashion, he could earn himself a world title shot against UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev.

While there’s no guarantee in that, Borralho would certainly be piling the pressure on Anthony Hernandez and Reinier de Ridder to do something special in their own upcoming title eliminator. Either way, though, the Brazilian sensation seems pretty calm heading into fight night.

It’s well known that Borralho and Chimaev are pretty friendly with one another and have even trained together. In a recent interview, though, Caio made it clear that this wouldn’t get in the way of them fighting each other.