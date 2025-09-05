Caio Borralho reveals that he’s fine with potentially fighting his friend Khamzat Chimaev
UFC star Caio Borralho has revealed how he feels about possibly taking on his friend Khamzat Chimaev for the UFC title.
Tomorrow night, Caio Borralho will take on Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of UFC Paris. The expectation is that if he’s able to pick up the win, and do so in impressive fashion, he could earn himself a world title shot against UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev.
While there’s no guarantee in that, Borralho would certainly be piling the pressure on Anthony Hernandez and Reinier de Ridder to do something special in their own upcoming title eliminator. Either way, though, the Brazilian sensation seems pretty calm heading into fight night.
It’s well known that Borralho and Chimaev are pretty friendly with one another and have even trained together. In a recent interview, though, Caio made it clear that this wouldn’t get in the way of them fighting each other.
Borralho’s view on possible Chimaev showdown
“It’s business,” Borralho said on the Pound-4-Pound podcast. “It’s for feeding our families. He’s my friend. We talk about it, we speak, we chat in Instagram and all that. When I had my child, he was one of the first guys to come to me and congratulate me and all that. We kind of got into each other.
“And actually, I was the only one in his training camp that became friends with him, because I knew how to train with him. I knew how to help him and I made him realize that. So he knew I was there to help him, not just to compete against him and try to show that I’m better than him or something like that.
“There’s no ego in me. There’s no problem for me to go there, if I’m helping the guy, to get my ass beat for five rounds. I don’t care, because I’m there to help him.
“But at the same time, I’m seeing everything, I’m studying everything, I’m taking notes. I’m paying attention to everything, and this is something that I did a lot in Sweden.”
Quotes via MMA Fighting
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
