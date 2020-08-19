Diego Sanchez set to return at UFC 253 for a welterweight bout with Jake Mathews

UFC veteran and fan favorite Diego Sanchez is set to return to action at UFC 253 to take on Jake Matthews.

Sanchez, who made his official debut for the promotion back in 2005, will make his 32nd walk to the Octagon as the eccentric New Mexico native tries to make it four wins in his last five fights.

Matthews, on the other hand, will attempt to secure his sixth win in his last seven as his rise up through the ranks of the welterweight division continues.

“The Celtic Kid” is one of many stars from Australia & New Zealand to compete on this card, with the main event featuring Israel Adesanya defending his Middleweight Championship against Paulo Costa.

The controversial nature of Sanchez’s new style inside the cage, as well as his DQ win against Michel Pereira, raises some questions regarding how long fans believe he should continue to fight.

He’s the kind of warrior that will keep going until he has absolutely nothing left in the tank, which is a trait that can be both admired and feared in equal measure.

Still, while Sanchez may enjoy his career in mixed martial arts, one thing he certainly doesn’t appreciate is USADA – as he confirmed last month.

“O yea… @usadaofficial how you think we are supposed to believe testing is fair? It’s all a money thing! You down there testing my past opponent in Brazil like you do with me here in nm a sister state to Colorado where the labs are?! Come on!! Really !!? International Flights in a COVID-19 pandemic? It doesn’t make sense! Not to me anyway! But Yet I can’t go to my girlfriends house have some drinks pass out after a long night of making love all night miss a call on my dead iPhone and now I have a missed whereabouts and increased pressure to a already pressured lifestyle? This post was for the fans, the keyboard analysts that have this whole thing figured out! There is so much that you don’t know about from Internet researching! Honestly until you get knocked the fuck out on multiple occasions in the octagon, do you really understand! So please hold your opinion at times it will make you a better soul!” – Diego Sanchez on Instagram.

Who do you think will come out on top when Jake Matthews and Diego Sanchez collide this September?