Diego Sanchez reveals Nick Diaz used to send him hate e-mails “talking s**t” about his parents

Diego Sanchez reveals Nick Diaz used to send him hate e-mails where the Stockton, California native brought up Sanchez’s parents.

Sanchez and Diaz fought back in 2005 at The Ultimate Fighter 2 finale with Sanchez getting the job done by decision. The two had a rivalry in the lead up to the fight, but now, the 38-year-old reveals the rivalry went deeper than most realized.

Diego Sanchez says beating Nick Diaz was also one of his top career moments.

“Of course, winning The Ultimate Fighter, beating KenFlo (Kenny Florian), knocking out Joe Riggs, beating Nick Diaz. Well, me and Nick Diaz hated each other, man. I’ll tell you inside on that then I got to go,” Diego Sanchez said on Real Quick with Mike Swick. “Nick Diaz used to send me e-mails. He found my e-mail, he talked to one of the MMA journalists at the time, there wasn’t many. Gave him my e-mail and he would e-mail me hate mails. Bad s**t. Talking s**t about my mom, talking s**t about my dad, just trying to get under my skin with everything he had.

“He hated me, he hated Ultimate Fighters because we got all that attention,” Sanchez continued. “He was in the spotlight at that time, he hated us and he hated me. That one was a good one, many moments, man.”

Diego Sanchez is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 253 against Jake Matthews at welterweight. He is coming off a DQ win over Michel Pereira to get back into the win column after he was dominated by Michael Chiesa at UFC 239.

Nick Diaz, meanwhile, has not fought since UFC 183 due to a five-year USADA suspension for marijuana. The fan-favorite lost the fight to Anderson Silva but it was overturned to a no-contest. Before that, he had back-to-back losses to Georges St-Pierre and Carlos Condit.

What do you make of Diego Sanchez revealing Nick Diaz used to send him hate e-mails?