Alexander Volkanovski sends a message to the featherweight division: “Start fighting”

Alexander Volkanovski has a simple message to the featherweight division: Start fighting.

Volkanovski is coming off his first title defense against Max Holloway at UFC 251. Following the win, many wondered what would be next for the champ. He made it clear the division needed to start fighting, and nearly two months later, the message remains the same.

“What’s happening guys, it is Alexander ‘The Great’ Volkanovski, UFC featherweight champ. A message to the featherweight division, to the contenders,” Volkanovski said in a UFC twitter video. “Get your s**t together, start fighting, earn that No. 1 spot. It ain’t gonna be given to you. Go and take it, and I’ll see you soon.”

Although most of the featherweight division has not fought in 2020, that will soon change. Zabit Magomedsharipov and Yair Rodriguez have reportedly been rescheduled for UFC 254. Brian Ortega and Korean Zombie are also set to headline a fight night card in October as well.

It is likely whoever is more impressive out of those two will be next for Alexander Volkanovski. There were hints of possibly doing the trilogy bout with Max Holloway, but the champ said it didn’t make sense for that to happen. Yet, Rodriguez-Magomedsharipov is not official, so perhaps it will be the winner of Zombie-Ortega.

Alexander Volkanovski is currently on a 19-fight winning streak including being 9-0 inside the Octagon. As mentioned, last time out he earned a split decision win over Holloway at UFC 251 to defend his belt after winning the belt against the Hawaiian at UFC 245.

The featherweight champion will likely want to get in another fight in 2020, and possibly be on the year-end pay-per-view in December. Yet, with the division not being active it has put Volkanovski in a weird spot.

What do you make of Alexander Volkanovski’s message to the featherweight division? And, who do you think should be next for the champ?