Diego Sanchez can “pick up the phone and call me,” says Dana White

UFC president Dana White said that former Ultimate Fighter winner Diego Sanchez can “pick up the phone and call” him after being released.

White recently released Sanchez from the UFC after he got into a disagreement with the promotion about the release of medical records. In addition, Sanchez’s former manager Joshua Fabia also played a role in the release as he got into an argument with UFC employees on Fight Island that didn’t necessarily help Sanchez’s cause with the UFC.

Speaking to Yahoo! Sports, White was asked about Sanchez and Fabia. According to White, although Sanchez accused White on not picking up his phone calls, White said that he can call him anytime.

“I haven’t really paid attention to any of that. I don’t care what that guy (Joshua Fabia) says. This is one of those things, I was just telling the media the other day, every time you guys ask me about the Triller guys. It’s like, come on, you want a reaction from me. That’s what you’re looking for,” White said (via FightBookMMA.com).

“I feel the same way about this kid (Fabia). All you guys know this kid’s batsh*t nuts and whatever. If Diego (Sanchez) needs me, just like the last however many years, Diego’s never been that needy guy. I did see where he came out and said, ‘I’ve been trying to talk to Dana.’ Diego Sanchez can pick up the phone and call me. Any of those TUF kids.”

White admitted that he also had a falling out in the past with Josh Koscheck, another TUF 1 fighter, but he said that Koscheck would pick up the phone and call him to talk to him.

“I had a falling out a few years ago with Josh Koscheck. If Josh Koscheck picked up the phone and called me, I would talk to Josh Koscheck. If any of those kids needed me, all they’ve got to do is pick up the phone and call me. Diego Sanchez, this will always be his house, always be a part of the history of this company and as long as I’m here, he’ll always be respected for what he’s done for the UFC and The Ultimate Fighter,” White said.

Do you think Dana White and Diego Sanchez will come to an agreement to bring him back to the UFC?