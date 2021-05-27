Gabi Garcia calls out Kayla Harrison: “I want to fight her”

RIZIN FF women’s star Gaby Garcia called out PFL standout Kayla Harrison for an upcoming match, saying that she wants to fight her.

Garcia, who is a heavyweight, spoke to AG Fight and said that she wants to fight Harrison. According to Gacia, Harrison has been talking smack about her on the internet and Garcia is now answering the bell, but she says that Harrison is trying to duck her now instead.

“Kayla (Harrison) came on the internet to talk sh*t, Julia Budd (ex-Bellator champion) too. I accepted all these fights, but she (Kayla) always said that I was an easy fight. That I had no technique to fight her. But the Gabi of old is not the same as Gabi (today). Then I came to my manager and said: ‘Look, she is challenging me, I want to fight with her. What does she want to fight with me? ‘ Then it starts: ‘I fight in any category, I fight open weight’. I said: ‘No, it will arrive on time and it will not be like this’. Then: ‘No, I want a test at Gabi, I want this, I want that’. All right then! Let’s go! Do you want to test me all the time? What you want? Do you want me to hit how much weight? I talked to my doctor, (to find out) what the minimum weight I could get. Everything she was asking for. (But) in reality, she doesn’t want to fight,” Garcia said.

According to Garcia, she wants this fight, and she’s just waiting for Harrison to say yes.

“Then she comes to say, ‘I’m number one.’ You are the number one of the PFL, who put you in the (good) fights and made an event for you, as Rizin also put up a good fight for me. Only she does not come to say that she is number one, because there is Amanda (Nunes), well, there is Cris (Cyborg). She is far from being … So if I am a very easy fight, why not fight me? Her last opponent seems to have 11 losses. I come from seven victories. So then. Kayla, I want to fight you. First time I challenge someone. She challenged me, we have been talking for two years now, and I say: ‘What do you want to be able to fight with me? Do you want the test, the (anti) doping? Do you want me to hit the weight? What you want?’ Because (just) challenging me is easy. So, that’s my goal. I want to fight her. I don’t know when that will happen,” Garcia said.

Do you want to see Gabi Garcia fight Kayla Harrison?