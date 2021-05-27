Michael Chandler welcomes fan-friendly fight with Justin Gaethje, promises highlight-reel finish either way

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler welcomes a fan-friendly fight with Justin Gaethje, promising a highlight-reel finish either way.

Chandler recently lost in his bid to become the new UFC lightweight champion when he was finished by Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 262. Though Chandler was stopped in the second round of the fight, it was an incredible match for as long as it lasted, and Chandler had a ton of success in the first round, nearly finishing Oliveira. So despite the fact he was stopped in the fight, his stock overall didn’t drop that much in the division.

That’s why Chandler is hoping for another big-name matchup for his next fight. Speaking to MMAFighting.com’s Damon Martin, Chandler openly spoke about a potential matchup with Gaethje, who hasn’t fought since a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov last fall. There have been rumblings from UFC president Dana White recently that have suggested this is a fight the matchmakers could consider. If that’s the case, then Chandler wants it.

“I think Gaethje-Chandler is probably the biggest fan favorite fight on the entire planet right now. I think he becomes a part of my highlight reel or I become a part of his highlight reel and both of us come forward and enjoy a good old fashioned, passionate scrap. That’s how he’s wired. That’s how I’m wired,” Chandler said.

“Justin Gaethje’s been on the tips of the UFC’s tongue, our tongue, myself and my management, since we signed with the UFC. It just hasn’t worked out that way for numerous different reasons.”

It will be interesting to see what the UFC does with Chandler and Gaethje next. It seems to make a lot of sense to pair them up against each other, but then again, the UFC lightweight division is a shark tank and there are plenty of other exciting fights for them both. But if both Chandler and Gaethje want to scrap each other then this seems like the fight to make.

