Diego Sanchez calls out James Krause for ‘talking bad’ on mentor Josh Fabia

James Krause isn’t the first person in the MMA world to have an opinion on Diego Sanchez’s coach, Josh Fabia — now they’ve agreed to fight.

After catching wind of Krause’s comments regarding the “clown” Fabia, Sanchez was none too pleased. As a result, “The Nightmare” took to Instagram where he sent Krause a direct message challenging him to a bout. Never one to back down, Krause accepted and noted that Fabia could “get this work” as well.

“Hello, James,” Diego Sanchez said via DM. “Your a smart guy while mat’s smart anyway, you talk bad on my mentor? When you don’t know him? He’s actually a really amazing human being!

“I didn’t want to get all heated and say f*ck you!!! SO I WONT GO THERE it’s cool bro I know you don’t know! I’m gonna retire soon probably may maybe April. Maybe I can show you some of Joshua’s method in the octagon? If it’s not good timing we should train I’ll teach you some new shit. Breathe in your blessings.”

Screenshotting the message from Sanchez, the Glory MMA head would respond by captioning the following.

“1st round: @diegonightmaresanchezufc, 2nd round: @joshfabiaknowbody, 3rd round: Whoever else in this circus act can get it too. You said April or May, Diego. Come get this work.”

Winner in three of his last five, Diego Sanchez enters 2021 off of a unanimous decision loss to Jake Matthews in September. Directly prior, Sanchez picked up a DQ victory via an illegal knee strike against welterweight prospect Michel Pereira.

As for the head coach of Glory MMA, Krause most recently extended his 170-pound winning streak to five after defeating Claudio Silva in October. Since then, there’s been hype surrounding a potential grudge match between himself and Joaquin Buckley. However, the promotion has other plans for Buckley as he’ll be fighting Alessio Di Chirico at UFC Fight Island 7 on Jan. 16.

Is Diego Sanchez vs. James Krause the fight to make?