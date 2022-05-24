Despite recent comments about judging, Daniel Cormier opposed to open scoring: “It adds too much safety to fighting”

Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier wants a change to MMA judging, but he doesn’t like open scoring.

Last weekend, Holly Holm faced Ketlen Vieira in the main event of UFC Vegas 55. The Brazilian wound up picking up the win via split-decision. However, the win itself was quite controversial, as many fans believed that she lost the fight.

Holm herself stated that she thought she deserved the victory, as did her coaches. However, one of the most vocal voices that the former champion deserved the win was Daniel Cormier. The former dual-weight titleholder sounded off about the result, and MMA judging as a whole on his YouTube channel.

Now, Daniel Cormier has expanded his thoughts on MMA judging on the DC & RC podcast. There, he once again echoed his sentiment that there has to be a change. However, he doesn’t want that change to be open scoring.

Open scoring is when fighters and fans are told who won a preceding round, right after it ends. The practice has been pushed by figures such as Ariel Helwani and is currently used by Invicta Fighting Championships. However, Daniel Cormier doesn’t want it used in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

“For me personally, I think it would add way too much safety to fighting. Because, I know this, every time I fought, especially when I was in control of the fight knowing that I won the first two rounds, that third round was fairly safe. If I had a definitive answer to whether or not I was up, done. I’m going to take the most cautious approach to making sure I get my hand raised that I ever could.”

Daniel Cormier continued, “I believe so many fighters would do exactly that… All you’re going to see is more clinching, more safety. That is where my biggest issue with open-scoring comes about.”

What do you think about Daniel Cormier’s comments about open scoring?

