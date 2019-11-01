Derrick Lewis wants to throw down Greg Hardy after UFC 244

Derrick Lewis is feeling in top form ahead of his UFC 244 bout this Saturday. The heavyweight beast is preparing to battle Blagoy Ivanov, but already has his sights on his next opponent.

The 36-year hasn’t hidden his desire to throw down the new MMA prospect, Greg Hardy. The former NFL standout transitioned to professional MMA last year and has already fought 7 times. The 31-year old has had his fair share of controversy including domestic abuse allegations and cocaine possession. Hardy also came under fire for using an inhaler in the middle of his last fight, a three-round contest with Ben Sosoli.

“The Black Beast” disapproved of the fighter’s controversies and gave his two cents on them ahead of his fight with Ivanov.

“I think he looked good, but as soon as the fight [with Ben Sosoli] ended, I started thinking about his (ex-girlfriend), I was like, I wonder if he had hit her like that,” Lewis said (via MMA Junkie)

“I don’t know, man. I really don’t like guys like that because I grew up with a troubled past, and I saw my stepdad fight my mom just about every single day. I don’t even remember one day they didn’t go without arguing or fighting.”

Lewis wants to take his frustrations out on Hardy in the Octagon, but due to the difference in rankings, it was unlikely that a matchup could happen. However, it was recently announced that Greg Hardy would face No. 7 ranked heavyweight, Alexander Volkov on Saturday 9th November. If the former NFL player can beat his opponent in the co-main event of UFC Moscow, a fight against Derrick Lewis could be on the cards in future.

“I’m guessing he doesn’t have that much oxygen in his head,” Lewis told TMZ. “If he can get through Volkov, which I don’t think he would, then for sure I would like to fight him next.”

During the UFC 244 press conference, he took another jab at Hardy.

“What’s his name? Greg? Greg ‘I Beat My Wife Because I Can’t Breathe’ Hardy,” Lewis said. “I would like to fight him. That would be great to fight him next.”

Do you think Derrick Lewis will throw down the former star?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/1/2019.