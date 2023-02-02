Derrick Lewis slams referee Dan Miragliotta ahead of UFC Vegas 68: “He’s got a conspiracy out on me”

Derrick Lewis is slamming referee Dan Miragliotta ahead of UFC Vegas 68.

UFC Vegas 68 takes place this coming Saturday, February 4th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event will feature heavyweights Derrick Lewis (26-10 MMA) vs Sergey Spivak (15-3 MMA).

Lewis, 37, is looking to rebound from 3 losses in his last 4 fights, most recently being defeated by Sergei Pavlovich (17-1 MMA) via TKO at UFC 277 in July of last year.

Spivak, 28, will be entering the Octagon with back-to-back wins against Augusto Sakai (15-5 MMA) in August and Greg Hardy (7-5 MMA) in March of last year.

Speaking at Wednesday’s media day Lewis has some choice words concerning referee Dan Miragliotta telling reporters (h/t MMAJunkie):

“They act like they didn’t see the last fight day. They’re going to stop the fight all early and this and that, and they’re like, ‘Oh, I don’t know if Derrick still has it.’ Man, come on. Dan Miragliotta or whatever his name is, he’s got a conspiracy out on me.”

‘The Black Beast’ is directing his comments at the stoppage in play against his last two opponents in the Octagon, that being Pavlovich and Tai Tuivasa (14-5 MMA) by none other than referee Dan.

Continuing Lewis said:

“The last two fights I lost, he’s been the ref. And if he’s the ref on this one I’m going to be like, ‘Nah, I don’t want him,’ and they’re still going to try to put him in the cage. When he says, ‘Fighter, are you ready? Fighter, are you ready?,’ I’m going to say, ‘No.’ We’re going to need Herb Dean or somebody up in there.”

Concluding the Texan advised he will not have Miragliotta reffing the fight this coming Saturday night:

“He ain’t reffing none of my fights. No offence to him. He’s a great guy, I’m pretty sure, but I don’t want him reffing none of my fights.”

Will you be watching Lewis vs Spivak this Saturday? Do you think Lewis can turn the tides and get back in the win column?

