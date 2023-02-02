Michael Bisping praises Jorge Masvidal for accepting fight with Gilbert Burns at UFC 287: “With great risk, comes great reward”

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has praised Jorge Masvidal for accepting a fight with Gilbert Burns at UFC 287.

Last week, Dana White announced some gigantic bouts for the UFC 287 pay-per-view on April 8. White publicized that middleweight champion Alex Pereira would defend his title against prolonged rival Israel Adesanya. On top of that, the boss also revealed that Masvidal would make his highly anticipated return.

‘Gamebred’ will jump straight back into the deep end of the welterweight division when he meets former title challenger Burns. The pair have verbally exchanged words on numerous occasions, and now finally get the opportunity to settle their differences.

Despite dropping his last three fights to Kamaru Umsan and Colby Covington, Masvidal is in a rare situation where a statement victory over Burns could potentially set him up for a third title opportunity against Leon Edwards. Off-course, depending on the outcome of the rematch between Edwards and Usman at UFC 286 in London.

Burns, who is on his own quest to rechallenge for the welterweight title, is fresh off a round one submission victory over Neil Mangy at UFC 283. Prior to that, the Brazilian endured a Fight of the Year contender when dealt with a unanimous decision loss to rising star Khamzat Chimaev.

Bisping applauds Masvidal for willingly being open to take on Burns given his recent performances, considering the ‘BMF’ title holder could have easily taken an easier fight to return to the win column.

Michael Bisping praises Jorge Masvidal

“You’ve got to respect Masvidal. He’s in a tough position. A very, very tough position. Three losses in a row now over the last three years,” Bisping said during a video uploaded to his YouTube channel. “It’s a dangerous position going against Gilbert Burns because if he doesn’t get the win, of course, he’s then gonna be on a four-fight losing streak… I respect Masvidal for taking this one. He could have made a decision and said, “No, I want easier matchups.’ But he doesn’t.

“He obviously wants to fight for the belt. He wants to be the champ. Of course, he’s not getting any younger, and he wants to maximize his career… He doesn’t want to beat lesser competition,” Bisping continued. “He would have been in a position to say to the UFC, ‘Hey, I just fought Kamaru twice. I fought Colby Covington. I ain’t gonna fight for the belt in my next fight, so just give me someone a step down the ladder.’ But he didn’t. He said, ‘I want Gilbert Burns,’ and that is sensational. Because, on paper, it’s not the best matchup.”

The Brit also understands Masvidal’s thinking when openly accepting the fight. A win over Burns catapults him back into contention.

“Nobody wants to have four losses in a row on their record. When you’re at three in a row and you take on a guy like Gilbert Burns, it’s a possibly,” Bisping assessed. “But with great risk, comes great reward. If he can beat Gilbert Burns, all of a sudden he’s back in contention.”

