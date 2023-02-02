Aljamain Sterling says Henry Cejudo title fight is delayed until May, plans to remind ‘Triple C’ “that he should have stayed retired

Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo has been delayed again.

Sterling and Cejudo were linked to fighting one another at UFC 285 in March but that didn’t come to fruition. The hope then became to rebook the fight for April. Now, however, Sterling revealed the fight is being targeted to happen in May, but he promises the scrap will happen. When the two do share the Octagon, Sterling is confident he will get his hand raised and will serve as a reminder that Cejudo should’ve stayed retired.

“Henry ‘Triple Zero’ is next. 110 percent, he’s next. It’s not going to be April though. After talking with my medical team and the doctors, we’re going to give myself a little bit more time. It’s going to be May. It’s kind of crazy how everything kind of comes full circle,” Sterling said to The Schmo. “After the fight, I knew I had these injuries coming into the fight, before the rematch with Yan, then the T.J. fight kind of kicked the can down the road. I knew eventually I would have to get it done. Here we are, I think the stemcells with bioXccelerators are going to be very good. I’m very optimistic about that and I think it’s going to get me back to 100 percent so I can compete against a tough competitor like ‘Triple Zero’ and remind him that he should have stayed retired.”

Aljamain Sterling is currently the betting favorite for the potential fight so the oddsmakers expect him to defend his belt. But, as of right now, it’s still uncertain whether the fight will happen as it has been delayed a couple of times and no contracts have been signed.

Sterling is coming off a TKO win over TJ Dillashaw to defend his bantamweight title for the second time. Prior to that, he edged out a split decision over Petr Yan in a rematch after he won the first fight by DQ.

Do you think we see Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo in May?