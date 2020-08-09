Derrick Lewis sends a message to the MMA community: “Wear a mask”

UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis has a message to the MMA community during the coronavirus pandemic, and the message is to wear a mask.

Lewis, who knocked out Aleksei Oleinik in the second round of their heavyweight main event at UFC Vegas 6, is the No. 4 ranked heavyweight in the UFC. He’s also a family man and takes pride in his community of Houston, Texas. A few years ago, Lewis was seen helping victims of Hurricane Harvey in his hometown. On top of being a great fighter, Lewis is also someone who is admired in his community as someone who turned his life around.

Speaking to reporters following his win over Oleinik, Lewis was asked about the coronavirus pandemic and how the virus has affected him. Lewis explained how he’s taking it seriously due to his family, and sent a message to the MMA community at large. “The Black Beast” suggested people should listen to health officials and wear a mask.

WEAR A MASK BECAUSE DERRICK LEWIS SAYS SO 😷 pic.twitter.com/69F7aeKqs4 — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) August 9, 2020

“Going thought the COVID, you really gotta listen. If they tell you you gotta wear a mask, wear a mask. If they tell you you can’t come into this facility or whatever without wearing a mask, (not) touching people, staying six feet apart, just do it,” Lewis said.

“Me dealing with this, it’s like I’m just happy to listen to whatever they tell me to do because of my kids. If God forbid anything happened to my kids or my wife or family and stuff like that. If I get them sick by me being stubborn, I would be pissed for sure.”

Lewis is currently the No. 4 ranked heavyweight in the UFC. Following his win over Oleinik, he suggested Francis Ngannou, Curtis Blaydes, and Alistair Overeem as potential opponents. It will be interesting to see who the UFC matches Lewis up next against.

