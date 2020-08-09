Dana White in talks with Floyd Mayweather for another combat sports event

UFC president Dana White says that he is in talks with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather about putting together another combat sports event.

White and the UFC hooked up with Mayweather in August 2017 to put on a boxing superfight with UFC superstar Conor McGregor. The event sold 4.3 million pay-per-views and proved to be a smash hit at the box office. Ever since the first Mayweather vs. McGregor fight, there have been talks about the UFC hooking up with Mayweather for another co-promoted event, but so far nothing has come out of the rumors.

Speaking to TMZ Sports recently, White admitted that he is still interested in another co-promotion with Mayweather. In fact, White says that he’s still in talks with Mayweather about doing another combat sports events together.

“Floyd and I still have dialogue and go back and forth. We’re still interested on both sides,” White said, adding that the prospect of a co-promotion is “very possible.”

It’s unknown right now if the co-promoted event would take place in MMA or in boxing, but either way, White told TMZ that he doesn’t see Mayweather fighting McGregor again. White said that although Mayweather would take that fight, he once again doubled down on the act that McGregor is a retired fighter and he doesn’t have any plans of booking him.

“No, no, no. I know he would rematch Conor McGregor but I don’t know if you heard about this but Conor McGregor’s retired,” White said. “I don’t know if you heard about that or not.

“When I’m doing things right now and running business, I don’t even think about Conor. Conor is retired. As of right here now today, Conor is retired until Conor tells me differently, I’m not trying to make any fights for Conor.

“He is retired right now. He’s not fighting. So, per my contract with fighters, I owe them three fights a year. If I do not deliver three fights a year, I have to pay them their money. Conor McGregor is retired.”

Would you like to see another co-promotion between Dana White and Floyd Mayweather?