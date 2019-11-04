Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes go back and forth over potential fight

Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes, two of the UFC’s top heavyweight contenders, are seemingly on a collision course.

Shortly after Lewis defeated Blagoy Ivanov by decision on the UFC 244 main card, he was targeted by Blaydes on Twitter.

I’m not impressed at all by Derrick or Ivanov but I need a top 5 opponent for the so the spring @danawhite gimme the winner of this one so i can collect another check — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) November 3, 2019

Ion usually do call outs but Derrick Lewis is easy money, y’all thought DC rag dolled him Ima make him tap to takedowns #Gimmeacontract — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) November 3, 2019

Speaking to the media after the fight, Lewis was asked about a potential fight with Blaydes. He acknowledged that he might spend a bit of time on his back against the wrestler, but said he’d happily accept the chance to knock him out.

“That would be a good fight, Curtis Blaydes,” Lewis said (via MMA Mania). “If he takes me down, I’m gonna rest, get all the rest I can, then I’m gonna get up and knock his ass out. Well, I’m gonna try to knock him out, I don’t think he’s tough enough like that dude I just fought.”

Blaydes eventually caught wind of this comment from Blaydes and encouraged him to put his money where his mouth is.

“More than welcome to try #signthecontract.” – Curtis Blaydes on Twitter.

With his win over Ivanov, Lewis rebounded from a submission loss to Daniel Cormier, which marked a failed bid for the UFC heavyweight belt, and a TKO loss to Junior dos Santos.

Blaydes, meanwhile, recently rebounded from a first-round stoppage loss to Francis Ngannou with a lopsided defeats of Shamil Abdurakhimov and Justin Willis.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/4/2019.