Jairzinho Rozenstruik wants Alistair Overeem next

Fresh off of a first-round KO win over Andrei Arlovski at UFC 244, heavyweight prospect Jairzinho Rozenstruik now has his sights set on Alistair Overeem.

Rozenstruik needed just 29 seconds to knock Arlovski out in devastating fashion. The win improved his MMA record to a perfect 9-0 and his UFC record to 3-0 with three knockout wins, having finished Allen Crowder and Junior Albini prior to Arlovski. The win over Arlovski should put the 31-year-old Suriname native close to a top-15 ranking.

After the event, Rozenstruik spoke with reporters, who asked him if he would be interested in facing Overeem next. Overeem was set to fight Walt Harris in the main event of UFC Washington, D.C. next month but Harris was forced to pull out due to the disappearance of his daughter. According to Rozenstruik, he’d be happy to step in and fight Overeem next.

“Yeah, that would be nice. If the fight’s still open, you gotta call me,” Rozenstruik said.

Rozenstruik says he’s comfortable taking the fight on short notice. He took no damage against Arlovski and says he’ll be ready to return in just one month’s time to fight Overeem, if that’s what the UFC wants.

“For sure, yeah,” Rozenstruik said about fighting Overeem on short notice.

The UFC is always looking for the next big thing at heavyweight, and by all indications, Rozenstruik looks to be a serious contender in the UFC’s heaviest division for years to come. He’s one of the youngest fighters in the weight class at just 31, and every time he steps into the Octagon we see a better version of him.

The sky is the limit for “Bigi Boy.”

“I think (I can move up the rankings) as quickly as possible. I think I deserve this. I’m here to reset the division again,” Rozenstruik said.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/4/2019.