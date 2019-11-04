Tyson Fury continues to tease MMA move, Dana White responds

Heavyweight boxing star Tyson Fury recently made headlines by teasing a move to MMA — perhaps even with the aid of UFC star Conor McGregor.

Speaking to iFL TV more recently, Fury once again discussed a transition to MMA, confirming that he’s received a training offer from McGregor as well as heavyweight legend Frank Mir, and encouraging UFC President Dana White to call him.

“I spoke to Conor and we’re ready to rock and roll,” Fury told iFL TV (via The Sun). “I also had a message from Frank Mir, former heavyweight champion of UFC, and he said he’d be interested in working with me as well. So, yeah, I reckon we can do something. Big time. Dana, call me!”

Speaking after UFC 244 over the weekend, White was asked about these comments from Tyson Fury.

While he was complimentary of the boxer, he doesn’t picture a move to MMA going well for him.

Dana White on Tyson Fury attempting MMA: "I don't think it ends well for him" pic.twitter.com/LKKSUSnug5 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 1, 2019

“Tyson Fury has worked hard his whole life to become one of the top-four fighters in the world in boxing,” White said. “He’s making good money and everything is going great for him. Why would you even want to come over here and attempt this? I don’t think it ends well for him.

“I’m getting into boxing now,” White added, plugging his new Zuffa Boxing venture. “Five years ago I’d have said ‘yeah, Tyson Fury, come on over here and let’s do this.’ But it doesn’t make sense for him, for his career in any other way.”

Interestingly, White actually did welcome Fury to the UFC a number of years ago. When the British boxer was still on the come-up, he called out then UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez. White encouraged him to come try his luck.

“Come on over,” White said at the time. “We’ll make a deal. You want to fight Cain? Come on over here. You will get smashed.”

No matter how White feels about Fury, there does not seem to be any diminishing the boxer’s confidence.

“I’m trying to get that big fight going on with whoever,” he told iFL TV. “Listen, I’m not afraid of any of them. Who’s the heavyweight champion of the world in UFC? Stipe Miocic is it?