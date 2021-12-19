Deron Williams defeats Frank Gore (Highlights)

Tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Woodley 2’ event features a highly anticipated heavyweight contest between Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore.

Williams, a former NBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist will compete against Gore, a longtime NFL running back, in a four-round exhibition match. The contest was initially slated to be a pro bout, but was later changed to an exhibition.

Both men, Deron Williams and Frank Gore, are admittedly nervous ahead of their respective boxing debuts. The former five-time Pro Bowler had the following to say about his fight with Williams during a interview with TMZ Sports.

“I wanna look good, man,” Gore said. “I wanna show everybody whatever you put your head to, you can do it. I’m going for the W. I’m gonna do whatever it takes to win. If the knockout come, it will come. I wanna show everybody that I got skills.”

Round one of this heavyweight contest begins and Frank Gore appears to shoot for a double leg takedown. Not sure what that was. Back to standing and trading punches now. Deron Williams lands a nice right hand. The crowd chants “Gore” but not much from the former NFL running back thus far. Another right jab lands for Williams. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Deron Williams is really starting to utilize his reach advantage now. He lands a number of hard right hands to the face of Frank Gore. The former NFL star finally finds a home for a right hand of his own and Williams is rocked. The former NBA player appears to have his bearings and is not back on the attack. He shoves Gore through the ropes and then lands a uppercut. This fight is getting out of hand.

Frank Gore and Deron Williams are in a slugfest! And the girl in front of me is FaceTiming the fight to her mans 😂😂😂😂 #realone #paulwoodley pic.twitter.com/Oj80eoEZv4 — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) December 19, 2021

Round three and Deron Williams is back to utilizing his range. He cracks Frank Gore with a number of good right hands as the former Pro Bowler attempts to find his way inside. Gore appears to be slowing down as the horn sounds to end round three.

Why did the ref just let Deron Williams do this to Frank Gore 💀 pic.twitter.com/x36XXOIza9 — Donald Braxton (@Donald_Brax) December 19, 2021

The fourth and final round did not produce a ton of action. Both Williams and Gore were clearly spent from their entertaining opening three rounds.

Official Result: Deron Williams def. Frank Gore by split decision

