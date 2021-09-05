Derek Brunson open to fighting the Paul brothers or Jared Cannonier, but ideally wants title shot

UFC middleweight Derek Brunson is open to fighting the Paul brothers or Jared Cannonier, but ideally, he wants a title shot at 185lbs.

Brunson defeated Darren Till in the main event of UFC Vegas 36 on Saturday night to pick up his fifth straight win inside the Octagon. Now 37 years old, Brunson knows that if he is going to make a run for the title currently owned by UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, that he will have to fight for the belt soon. With five straight victories, Brunson knows that he has all the momentum in the world and he doesn’t want to squander it.

Speaking to the media following UFC Vegas 36, Brunson admitted that he wants to fight for the belt next. However, he also says that he has options, and suggested matchups in boxing with the Paul brothers as well as Jared Cannonier as among the possibilities.

“I could use a tune-up with one of the Jake Paul brothers or something. Maybe Dana White will loan me to (Triller), I could fight one of those guys or I could wait until Israel (Adesanya) and (Robert) Whittaker fight in early next year and fight in March or April. We have some options,” Derek Brunson said (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“(Jared) Cannonier isn’t completely off the table. I’ve just been adamant about asking for the toughest guys in the division. I asked for Paulo Costa, the UFC sent him a contract, he didn’t sign it. If I would have got that fight, I would definitely be next for the title. I’m doing all this work, I want to be rewarded. I’ve never got a title shot in my career.”

It will be interesting to see what the UFC does with Brunson next, but it seems clear he is no more than one more big win away from getting his first UFC middleweight title shot.