Demian Maia calls out Diego Sanchez, Sanchez responds with Fight Island suggestion

Demian Maia is hoping to close the book on his illustrious MMA career with a fight against Diego Sanchez.

From the sounds of it, Sanchez is down.

Maia has issued several respectful callouts of Sanchez over the last few weeks. The most recent occurred on Twitter on Sunday.

“Yes @DiegoSanchezUFC! Let’s do it.” – Demian Maia on Twitter.

It did not take long for Sanchez to respond from this callout from Maia. He suggested a fight with Maia on Dana White’s proposed Fight Island — a mysterious island setting for fights featuring the UFC’s international fighters.

“We’re all excited to get back to our normal!!! @demianmaia @danawhite @ufc fight island?” – Diego Sanchez on Instagram.

Demian Maia last fought in March, in the co-main event of the closed-door UFC Brasilia card. On this card, which went down as the UFC’s last before its current hiatus began, Maia was knocked out by fellow Brazilian submission specialist Gilbert Burns. This loss was preceded by wins over solid opposition in Lyman Good, Anthony Rocco Martin, and former ONE and Bellator champ Ben Askren.

Diego Sanchez, meanwhile, last fought at UFC Rio Rancho earlier this year, when he won a fight with Michel Pereira by disqualification after being blasted with an illegal knee late in the fight. This controversial contest was preceded by a decision loss to Michael Chiesa.

Does a potential fight between Demian Maia and Diego Sanchez interest you? Who do you think would come out on top in this welterweight matchup? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/20/2020.