Tyron Woodley wants to “see what Izzy is about” at middleweight

Tyron Woodley is currently focused on reclaiming the UFC welterweight title. That being said, the former champ also has ambitions to move up to middleweight and get his hands on that division’s reigning champ Israel Adesanya.

“I’m just getting started. I’m not going to act like I’m going to be here until I’m 45, but I’m not going anywhere for a while. I’ve got a lot of people and mouths to shut up,” Woodley stated during a recent Instagram live session (transcript via Bloody Elbow). “And then I want to spend some time at middleweight too.

“I’ve got to clean up the (welterweight) division. Three or four fights in the welterweight division, and when I feel like I can comfortably say that I’ve wiped everybody out, then I want to go up there and see what Izzy is about,” Woodley added

“I’m going straight for the belt (if I move up), whoever its at. I ain’t going up to play games. I’m already a five time world champion.”

Israel Adesanya is widely regarded as one of the best fighters in MMA at present, but Woodley isn’t convinced the hype is justified. The former welterweight champ says he’s spotted some holes in the middleweight champ’s game.

“I don’t think he’s as dope as everybody is saying. I think he’s great, but everyone is making him out like he’s some phenomenon,” he said. “I’ve seen some exposure in the Gastelum fight — somebody I walked through. I’ve seen some exposure in the Yoel Romero fight, he’s scared of guys with power. One thing that Yoel and I have in common — not the same — is power, explosiveness. It didn’t seem like he was trying to deal with that at all.”

How do you think Tyron Woodley would fair in a middleweight fight with Israel Adesanya?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/20/2020.