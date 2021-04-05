Demetrious Johnson praises Jon Jones: “I don’t see anyone beating him anytime soon”

ONE Championship flyweight Demetrious Johnson praised UFC superstar Jon Jones, saying that he doesn’t see anyone beating him anytime soon.

Johnson is considered by many fans and analysts to be one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, and Jones is in the same conversation. Though Johnson is now fighting overseas for ONE Championship, Jones continues to fight in the Octagon. After 10 years plus of being the kingpin of the UFC light heavyweight division, Jones is planning on moving up to heavyweight later this year. Jones already has one of the best resumes you will ever see in the sport of mixed martial arts and he will be looking to add to it with his heavyweight run.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Johnson was asked about who he believes the GOAT is. Though “Mighty Mouse” said it’s a difficult question to answer, and ultimately one that the MMA community should decide, he did mention that Jones was someone who he believes would be in the conversation. After a dominant run in the UFC light heavyweight division for the last decade, Johnson believes that Jones is now set to dominate at heavyweight, as well, pointing to the fact that he’s so tall and long and has such a high fight IQ as the reasons.

“Jon Jones, I think he’s one of the greatest of all time — he’s probably the GOAT — because each time I’ve seen him fight, I feel like he plays with his opponents. I feel like he’s very dynamic as a light heavyweight. He will be very dynamic as a heavyweight, as long as he keeps speed, which I don’t see perceive him losing his speed. I don’t see anyone beating him anytime soon. He’s been given the gift of being so long and he’s very intelligent as well,” Johnson said.

Do you agree with Demetrious Johnson that Jon Jones won’t lose any time soon?