Francis Ngannou “absolutely” open to Tyson Fury boxing match

New UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou says he is open to meeting boxing superstar Tyson Fury in the ring at some point.

Ngannou is coming off of a massive knockout win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 to become the new heavyweight champion of the world in mixed martial arts. “The Predator” is currently in talks to fight former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones or potentially even Derrick Lewis if that fight doesn’t work out. He knows that his calling right now is in the Octagon and Ngannou is fully prepared and ready to take on all comers in MMA. However, he came up as a boxer and he still has aspirations to competing in boxing again.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Ngannou once again reiterated his desire to step into the boxing ring. The heavyweight slugger said that he’s open to fighting the other heavyweight stars in the world of boxing, but the one name that stands out is that of Fury, who takes on Anthony Joshua later this year. Fury is one of the greatest heavyweight boxers in the world right now and with Ngannou at the height of his star power, it makes sense to convey his interest in this potential fight, one that Ngannou says is still one of his dreams in sports.

“I would like to fight other heavyweight boxers such as Tyson Fury,” Ngannou said. “Absolutely, I’m open to that. Remember, boxing was my primary dream and I still have the fire and the dream inside me. And I believe at some point, I’m going to take that step.”

Ngannou has his hands full with Jones and/or Lewis and Fury is busy with Joshua, but perhaps if both men emerge victorious from their next bouts this will gain more traction.

Who do you think would win a heavyweight boxing match between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury?