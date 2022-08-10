UFC middleweight Uriah Hall announces his immediate retirement from MMA

UFC middleweight Uriah Hall has announced his immediate retirement from MMA.

Uriah Hall, 38, (17-11 MMA) has competed 19 times under the UFC banner and was a perennial contender in the middleweight division.

‘Primetime’ is coming off two losses in a row, to Andre Minuz (23-4 MMA) at UFC 276 this past July and to Sean Strickland (25-4 MMA) in July of 2021. Prior to those losses, Hall had been on a four fight winning streak against Bevon Lewis (7-4 MMA), Antonio Carlos Junior (15-5 MMA), Anderson Silva (34-11 MMA) and Chris Weidman (15-6 MMA).

The Season 17 “Ultimate Fighter” finalist took to ‘Twitter‘ today, Wednesday August 10th, announcing his retirement from the sport. Uriah Hall praised the UFC and Dana White specifically for his time spent with the organization.

“It is with great sadness that I will be stepping away from the greatest sport in the world. I’m going to miss the incredible UFC staff that has became like family and the mentors I have met along the way. The UFC has given me the Best opportunity to step completely outside my comfort zone. Throughout the years I’ve gone up against some of the best in the world at the highest level. Although I did not achieve the rank of world champion i’ve acquired some of my greatest achievements from mixed martial arts and that was facing my fears and being a champion in life. I want to thank the incredible fans, you guys made the sport what it is today.”

Uriah Hall continued:

”It is important to have the right people around you that care for you and encourage you to become a better version of yourself. I want to thank my team my coaches my friends and my family always standing by me. You all have been the driving force that encouraged me daily. Lastly, I want to specifically thank Dana White for giving me the opportunity to collide with modern day gladiators. Thank you for always supporting me thru the good and the bad…To the next generation you are the top 1% greatest athlete’s on the planet. Will be a pleasure to watch where you all take this sport from here. I will be watching! Goforth.”

It is a sad day for Uriah Hall fans. What was your favorite ‘Primetime’ fight?

