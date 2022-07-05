Deiveson Figueiredo has a change of heart on UFC 277’s interim flyweight title fight: “It is what it is, let them fight”

Deiveson Figueiredo has changed his tune regarding UFC 277’s interim title fight between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France.

Later this month at UFC 277, Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France will battle it out for the interim flyweight championship with the winner going on to face current champion Deiveson Figueiredo. As it turns out, the champ wasn’t too happy with this decision, to the point where he even threatened to leave the division.

However, during a recent interview with The Schmo, the Brazilian changed his tune and made it known that he does plan to fight the winner to unify the belts.

“It’s all good,” Figueiredo said. “This fight’s going to happen the end of this month. I’m gonna be there to watch this fight, to see who’s gonna be the interim champion. And then by December or January, I’m gonna fight the winner of this fight. And now I’m training in Sao Paulo with Diego Lima at Chute Box.”

“There are a few details that I’m not gonna be able to talk about. But the thing is, the documents that were supposed to prove how bad my injury was were not sent properly to the UFC. So they didn’t know, they didn’t have the proof. So it is what it is, let them fight. I’m gonna use this time to take care of my body to be 100% to defend my belt as soon as I can fight again.”

Quotes via MMA News

Figueiredo hasn’t always been everyone’s cup of tea in the UFC, but there’s no denying how much intrigue there would be in him battling the Moreno/Kara-France winner.

What do you think of Deiveson Figueiredo’s attitude and overall approach to the interim title situation? Are you excited to see him take on the winner of that fight at the end of 2022 or start of 2023?