Jessica Eye plans move to pro wrestling following MMA retirement: “I want to be female Undertaker”

Jessica Eye has set her sights on a move to professional wrestling following her retirement from mixed martial arts.

At the age of 35, Jessica ‘Evil’ Eye has opted to walk away from the cage for the final time following a unanimous decision defeat to Maycee Barber last weekend. The loss dropped her pro MMA record to 15-11 (1) and left her on a four-fight losing streak, which seemed to be enough for her to decide that enough was enough.

The veteran had some nice moments throughout the course of her career and even challenged Valentina Shevchenko for the UFC women’s flyweight title, but now, it’s time for her to head down a different path.

In her post-fight interview, she noted that a potential route could be a venture into the world of pro wrestling.

“I’ve got to do it the way I wanted to,” Eye said. “Yeah, I’m sad. Yeah, it’s going to be hard. It’s going to have its days. But I’m excited for what I can do next. I’m excited for all the other opportunities. I know that Jessica ‘Evil’ Eye doesn’t end in the UFC octagon. Jessica ‘Evil’ Eye finds her way in other directions. I’m ready to embrace that.”

“I’ve always wanted to dabble in pro wrestling,” Eye said. “I want to be the female Undertaker. I want to ride a motorcycle down to the octagon and DDT somebody. I’d love to do that. … AEW, WWE, let’s go. Jessica ‘Evil’ Eye is ready. Jessica ‘Evil’ Eye does not end here. She’s just starting a new journey.”

