Darren Till vs. Robert Whittaker headlines July 25 UFC Fight Island event

A middleweight bout between top contenders Darren Till and Robert Whittaker will headline a UFC Fight Island event on July 25.

Combate first reported the Till vs. Whittaker bout for the UFC Fight Island event. The pair were originally supposed to meet at a UFC Dublin event in August, but that card like every other UFC card was compromised by the coronavirus pandemic. The pair will now fight a few weeks earlier on UFC Fight Island instead. Although no title will be on the line, the bout is scheduled for five rounds since it’s the main event.

Till is coming off of a split decision win over Kelvin Gastelum back at UFC 244 last November to emerge as a legitimate title contender at 185lbs after flaming out at 170lbs due to numerous bad weight cuts and two losses in a row.

As for Whittaker, he hasn’t fought since UFC 243 last October, when he dropped his middleweight belt to Israel Adesanya with a brutal knockout loss. Whittaker took time off to attend to personal matters but is apparently ready to return to the Octagon this summer.

The winner of Till vs. Whittaker will put themselves into a great position in the stacked UFC middleweight division. Adesanya is currently slated to fight rival Paulo Costa in a battle between two undefeated studs, but after that, the door is wide open as far as the contenders go. Jared Cannonier is highly ranked in the division and then the winner of Till and Whittaker will be right there as well, making this a huge fight for both men.

