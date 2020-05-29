Jon Jones absolutely blasts Dana White for lying to fans about his requests

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones blasted UFC president Dana White for allegedly lying about his financial requests in a Francis Ngannou superfight.

Jones and Ngnanou had been going back-and-forth for a few weeks about a potential superfight, but White recently squashed those rumors when he said the fight won’t happen. According to White, both Jones and Ngannnou wanted too much money to make the fight happen, and the UFC is instead going in another direction.

On Thursday, ESPN interviewed White, who doubled down on his reasons why the Jones vs. Ngannou fight won’t happen. Jones heard the comments from White and he didn’t appreciate them, laying into the UFC president in a Twitter rant.

It’s interesting to just sit here and watch your boss lie to the camera like this. We never discussed any increase in pay. Immediately the conversation was that I already made enough. I never made a number offer. https://t.co/YYx4FMHeIs — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

If you’re not going to change my contract for the heavyweight move, at least have the decency to be honest with the fans. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

Absolute bullshit — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

This is far from over between Jones and the UFC. It seems that Jones is genuinely interested in a fight with Ngannou, and it’s clear that he doesn’t appreciate White telling the fans something he doesn’t feel is true. Though Jones has been arguably the best fighter in the UFC over the past decade, he’s still had his share of run-ins with White over the years, often for reasons that were Jones’ fault. But in this case, MMA fans just seem to want the UFC to go and get the Ngannou fight booked. Clearly, though, there are a lot more issues going on behind the scenes than the fans are privy to.

