Darren Till vs. Derek Brunson and Jared Cannonier vs. Paulo Costa betting odds released

The opening betting odds have been released for two upcoming UFC fights, Darren Till vs. Derek Brunson and Jared Cannonier vs. Paulo Costa.

The UFC recently revealed that Till vs. Brunson will headline the promotion’s Fight Night card on August 14, while Cannonier vs. Costa will headline a Fight Night card on August 21. With both fights coming up in just a few months from now, the oddsmakers were quick to get out the opening odds for both matchups. See the odds below (via BestFightOdds).

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till:

Darren Till (-138)

Derek Brunson (+115)https://t.co/5YJgiBOQsD @DerekBrunson — BestFightOdds (@BestFightOdds) May 14, 2021

UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Cannonier:

Jared Cannonier (-160)

Paulo Costa (+132)https://t.co/0uJDcY3LzN @BorrachinhaMMA — BestFightOdds (@BestFightOdds) May 14, 2021

UFC Fight Night Odds

Darren Till -138

Derek Brunson +115

Till opened as a -138 betting favorite, while Brunson opened as a +115 betting underdog. For Till, that means a bet of $138 is required to win $100, while for Brunson, a $100 wager would win you $115. Till is coming off of three losses in his last four fights while Brunson has won his last four fights in a row, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see some money come in on the dog Brunson here given how good of form he has looked in in his recent fights.

Jared Cannonier -160

Paulo Costa +132

Cannonier opened as a -160 betting favorite, while Costa opened as a +132 betting underdog. For Cannonier, a $160 bet would win $100 while for Costa, a $100 bet would win $132. Cannonier is coming off of a decision loss to Robert Whittaker in his last fight that snapped a three-fight winning streak, while for Costa he is coming off of his first career loss when he was knocked out Israel Adesanya at UFC 253. This matchup between Cannonier and Costa should be exciting for as long as it lasts, and despite Cannonier opening as a decent favorite here, I wouldn’t be surprised to see money come in on Costa.

Who is your money on in the Darren Till vs. Derek Brunson and Jared Cannonier vs. Paulo Costa middleweight fights?