ONE Championship unveils new ONE Infinity Series

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has unveiled a new series of events titled ONE Infinity Series.

According to a press release on the ONE Championship website, these special events will feature “the very best the world has to offer in terms of global sports and entertainment: three World Championship bouts, a minimum of 12 World Champions in action, Super Fights, A-list celebrities, and much more.”

The first ONE Infinity event, titled ONE Infinity 1, will go down on April 10 in Jakarta, Indonesia. The card will be headlined by a fight between ONE Championship flyweight titleholder Adriano Moraes and challenger Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, a former 12-time UFC champ.

“It is my pleasure to introduce ONE Infinity Series, the world’s apex brand for martial arts events,” Sityodtong said of ONE Infinity Series. “ONE Infinity Series is a cut above anything available anywhere on the planet. Comprising the biggest events of the year, these blockbusters represent the very best ONE Championship has to offer in terms of world championship talent, star power, martial arts skill, entertainment value, and historical importance.”

More information on ONE Infinity Series 1 will be announced in the coming weeks.

Here are the ONE Championship events currently scheduled for the remainder of 2020.

ONE Championship 2020 Schedule

Singapore

Friday, 28 February

Friday, 28 February Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

Friday, 20 March

Friday, 20 March Jakarta, Indonesia (ONE Infinity Series 1)

Friday, 10 April

Friday, 10 April Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Friday, 17 April

Friday, 17 April Manila, Philippines

Friday, 29 May

Friday, 29 May Jakarta, Indonesia

Friday, 5 June

Friday, 5 June Shanghai, China

Saturday, 20 June

Saturday, 20 June Singapore

Friday, 3 July

Friday, 3 July Bangkok, Thailand

Friday, 10 July

Friday, 10 July Manila, Philippines

Friday, 14 August

Friday, 14 August Singapore

Friday, 4 September

Friday, 4 September Jakarta, Indonesia

Friday, 11 September

Friday, 11 September Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Friday, 18 September

Friday, 18 September Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

Friday, 2 October

Friday, 2 October Bangkok, Thailand

Friday, 9 October

Friday, 9 October Tokyo, Japan

Sunday, 25 October

Sunday, 25 October Beijing, China

Saturday, 31 October

Saturday, 31 October Singapore

Friday, 20 November

Friday, 20 November Jakarta, Indonesia

Friday, 4 December

Friday, 4 December Manila, Philippines

Friday, 11 December

Friday, 11 December Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Friday, 18 December

*Events are subject to change.

What do you think of this new announcement from ONE Championship?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/13/2020.