ONE Championship unveils new ONE Infinity Series

Tom Taylor
ONE Championship, Demetrious Johnson

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has unveiled a new series of events titled ONE Infinity Series.

According to a press release on the ONE Championship website, these special events will feature “the very best the world has to offer in terms of global sports and entertainment: three World Championship bouts, a minimum of 12 World Champions in action, Super Fights, A-list celebrities, and much more.”

The first ONE Infinity event, titled ONE Infinity 1, will go down on April 10 in Jakarta, Indonesia. The card will be headlined by a fight between ONE Championship flyweight titleholder Adriano Moraes and challenger Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, a former 12-time UFC champ.

“It is my pleasure to introduce ONE Infinity Series, the world’s apex brand for martial arts events,” Sityodtong said of ONE Infinity Series. “ONE Infinity Series is a cut above anything available anywhere on the planet. Comprising the biggest events of the year, these blockbusters represent the very best ONE Championship has to offer in terms of world championship talent, star power, martial arts skill, entertainment value, and historical importance.”

More information on ONE Infinity Series 1 will be announced in the coming weeks.

Here are the ONE Championship events currently scheduled for the remainder of 2020.

ONE Championship 2020 Schedule

  • Singapore
    Friday, 28 February
  • Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
    Friday, 20 March
  • Jakarta, Indonesia (ONE Infinity Series 1)
    Friday, 10 April
  • Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
    Friday, 17 April
  • Manila, Philippines
    Friday, 29 May
  • Jakarta, Indonesia
    Friday, 5 June
  • Shanghai, China
    Saturday, 20 June
  • Singapore
    Friday, 3 July
  • Bangkok, Thailand
    Friday, 10 July
  • Manila, Philippines
    Friday, 14 August
  • Singapore
    Friday, 4 September
  • Jakarta, Indonesia
    Friday, 11 September
  • Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
    Friday, 18 September
  • Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
    Friday, 2 October
  • Bangkok, Thailand
    Friday, 9 October
  • Tokyo, Japan
    Sunday, 25 October
  • Beijing, China
    Saturday, 31 October
  • Singapore
    Friday, 20 November
  • Jakarta, Indonesia
    Friday, 4 December
  • Manila, Philippines
    Friday, 11 December
  • Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
    Friday, 18 December

*Events are subject to change.

