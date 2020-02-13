ONE Championship unveils new ONE Infinity Series

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has unveiled a new series of events titled ONE Infinity Series.
According to a press release on the ONE Championship website, these special events will feature “the very best the world has to offer in terms of global sports and entertainment: three World Championship bouts, a minimum of 12 World Champions in action, Super Fights, A-list celebrities, and much more.”
The first ONE Infinity event, titled ONE Infinity 1, will go down on April 10 in Jakarta, Indonesia. The card will be headlined by a fight between ONE Championship flyweight titleholder Adriano Moraes and challenger Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, a former 12-time UFC champ.
“It is my pleasure to introduce ONE Infinity Series, the world’s apex brand for martial arts events,” Sityodtong said of ONE Infinity Series. “ONE Infinity Series is a cut above anything available anywhere on the planet. Comprising the biggest events of the year, these blockbusters represent the very best ONE Championship has to offer in terms of world championship talent, star power, martial arts skill, entertainment value, and historical importance.”
More information on ONE Infinity Series 1 will be announced in the coming weeks.
Here are the ONE Championship events currently scheduled for the remainder of 2020.
ONE Championship 2020 Schedule
- Singapore
Friday, 28 February
- Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Friday, 20 March
- Jakarta, Indonesia (ONE Infinity Series 1)
Friday, 10 April
- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Friday, 17 April
- Manila, Philippines
Friday, 29 May
- Jakarta, Indonesia
Friday, 5 June
- Shanghai, China
Saturday, 20 June
- Singapore
Friday, 3 July
- Bangkok, Thailand
Friday, 10 July
- Manila, Philippines
Friday, 14 August
- Singapore
Friday, 4 September
- Jakarta, Indonesia
Friday, 11 September
- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Friday, 18 September
- Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Friday, 2 October
- Bangkok, Thailand
Friday, 9 October
- Tokyo, Japan
Sunday, 25 October
- Beijing, China
Saturday, 31 October
- Singapore
Friday, 20 November
- Jakarta, Indonesia
Friday, 4 December
- Manila, Philippines
Friday, 11 December
- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Friday, 18 December
*Events are subject to change.
What do you think of this new announcement from ONE Championship?
This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/13/2020.