UFC Vegas 5: ‘Brunson vs. Shahbazyan’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Nevada this evening for UFC Vegas 5, a ten-bout fight card headlined by Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan.

Shahbazyan (11-0 MMA) will be looking to keep his perfect record in check when he squares off with the veteran in Brunson this evening. Edmen is coming a sensational first round knockout victory over Brad Tavares in his most recent Octagon appearance this past November at UFC 244. That victory marked Shahbazyan’s third stoppage victory in a row, as he had previously scored finishes over opponents Charles Byrd and Jack Marshman.

Meanwhile, Derek Brunson (20-7 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 5 headliner on a two-fight win streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Ian Heinisch at UFC 241. The 36-year-old has gone just 4-4 over his past eight Octagon appearances, this after starting his UFC career going 7-1.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 5 co-headliner features a key women’s flyweight bout between perennial division contenders Joanne Calderwood and Jennifer Maia.

Calderwood was actually slated to be the next woman to challenge reigning division title holder Valentina Shevchenko. However, after the champ was forced to postpone her return due to injury, Jo-Jo decided to accept a fight with Maia instead.

Joanne Calderwood (14-4 MMA) was most recently seen in action at September’s UFC 242 event where she scored a split-decision win over Andrea Lee. The Scottish standout has gone 3-1 over her past four Octagon appearance overall.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Maia (17-6-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 5 event looking to rebound, this after suffering a decision loss to Katlyn Chookagian in her most recent effort at UFC 244. Prior to the setback, Maia was coming off back to back decision victories over Roxanne Madofferi and Alexis Davis.

Also featured on tonight’s main card is a welterweight bout between Randy Brown and Vicente Luque which is guaranteed to produce fireworks.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 1, 2020.